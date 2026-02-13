<p>Chennai: Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Friday announced that Rs 5,000 had been credited into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women. </p><p>Along with the February instalment, assistance for March and April has been credited in advance and Rs 2,000 as a "special benefit".</p><p>Stalin announced that the monthly assistance to 1.31 crore women would be enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is voted back to power in the April-May elections.</p>.Stalin says 'family-like ties' with Rahul but power-sharing won't work in Tamil Nadu; Congress says people will decide.<p>The women’s rights grant scheme, called the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, was the most populist of the seven assurances given to voters by Stalin in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-govt-launches-1000-monthly-assistance-scheme-for-women-all-you-need-to-know-2688395">was launched on September 15, 2023</a>. </p><p>Beneficiaries under the scheme, women recognised as heads of families, get a monthly rights grant or basic income of ₹1,000 each.</p>