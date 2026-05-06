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Congress considered alliance with TVK even before TN elections: Karti Chidambaram

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. The majority mark to form the government is 118.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:06 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

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