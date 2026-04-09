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DH Interview | Our voters prefer single-engine sarkar: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

In an interview with DH, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan spoke about the BJP’s double-engine sarkar pitch, Tamil Nadu’s overall development and the entry of actor Vijay into politics.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 03:01 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 03:01 IST
India NewsIndian politcsP T R Palanivel Thiaga RajanTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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