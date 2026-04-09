<p>PTR <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-t-r-palanivel-thiaga-rajan">Palanivel Thiaga Rajan </a>made his political debut by winning the Madurai (Central) Assembly constituency in 2016. He retained the seat in 2021 and was allotted the important finance portfolio when DMK came back to power. He is currently the IT minister and seeking re-election from the same seat. In an interview with <em>DH</em>’s E T B Sivapriyan, the minister spoke about the BJP’s double-engine sarkar pitch, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu’s</a> overall development and the entry of actor Vijay into politics. </p><p><strong>Chief Minister MK Stalin has projected the 2026 elections as Tamil Nadu versus NDA. Do you think it is justified?</strong> </p><p>I think the biggest issue is that the government now in its third term in New Delhi has started acting as if the mandate is for them to be rulers, rather than elected people. They withhold funds extra-constitutionally and extra-statutorily, and they also use the governors to thwart the intent of the elected legislature and government. The National Education Policy 2020, which was not even legislated in Parliament, is being forced as the benchmark to adhere to. </p><p>It is beyond any reasonable human being’s argument that there is a tendency to create a new emperor and an empire out of Delhi. They want to suppress everyone and they are the homogenisers... Therefore, the CM says this is about fighting to retain self-governance and some measure of autonomy for our state and identity of our culture. </p><p><strong>PM Narendra Modi says Tamil Nadu needs a double-engine sarkar. What is your opinion?</strong> </p><p>If you allow them (BJP) and their coalition partners (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/AIADMK">AIADMK</a>) to rule, they will do what they have done in other states, which is to eventually homogenise the state... We care about distinctiveness because we are Tamil people and we want to retain our language, our culture and our way of life. </p><p>We want to keep the double-digit growth that we are seeing in Tamil Nadu that no double-engine state has been able to achieve.</p><p>We want our way of life, our language, our culture, and the legacy of our forefathers to be preserved. </p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK ‘bought over’ Tamil Nadu Congress; real Congress with me: TVK chief Vijay. <p><strong>Are you saying that Tamil Nadu does not need a double-engine sarkar?</strong></p><p>A single engine is enough for Tamil Nadu because their (BJP’s) double engines are not producing what our single engine is producing. The double engines, with all the favouritism, money, conducive governors and all kinds of support are not producing what the single engine is (doing in Tamil Nadu). We don’t want their model. Our voters prefer single-engine sarkar.</p><p><strong>Both DMK and AIADMK have not shared power with allies in Tamil Nadu. But when sharing power at the Centre, you seek plum portfolios. What explains this position?</strong> </p><p>The core tenant of our philosophy is <em>Maanilathil Suyaatchi; Madhiyil Kootatchi</em> (Autonomy in the state; Federalism at the Centre). It is the nature of the Constitution that states have very little power and the Union has all power. History has taught us that whenever there were coalition governments in Delhi, the economic and social outcomes have been better. It is simply mathematics and structure of the administration. </p><p><strong>What is your assessment of actor Vijay’s entry into politics?</strong> </p><p>I am one of those few people who don’t watch many movies. So, I’m not able to gauge his actor role. But as a citizen of a democratic republic, and as somebody who believes in a functioning democracy being the best way of government, I welcome and encourage all entrants into the public debate and the public<br>sphere. </p>