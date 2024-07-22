DMK begins work for 2026 Assembly polls; Udhayanidhi Stalin part of coordination committee

The five-member panel had its first meeting on Sunday during which the need to increase the number of district units for better coordination among partymen, enhancing the party’s presence on various social media platforms, and the need to identify performers and non-performers during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were discussed.

On Monday, members of the committee met Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and briefed him about the discussions they had on Sunday.

Party sources insisted that Udhayanidhi's inclusion in the committee should be viewed only as a “routine development” and not from the prism of the intense speculation about his promotion as deputy chief minister. A member of the coordination committee told DH that it was a regular affair in the DMK to constitute such panels to come up with strategies for elections and there is nothing “special” about the latest development.

“The panel will review the performance of the party across the state in the Lok Sabha polls and prepare the district and local units for the 2026 elections. We will meet on a regular basis to come up with strategies for the 2026 assembly polls,” the committee member added.