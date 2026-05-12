Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Rebellion brewing in AIADMK against Palaniswami: Here is party's long history of splits, mergers

Since its inception in 1972, the AIADMK has repeatedly split into rival factions upon the death or decline of its dominant leader, only to eventually reunite under a new leadership, until there is vacuum triggered by a fresh crisis.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Rebellion brewing in AIADMK against Palaniswami: Here is party's long history of splits, mergers

In one line
AIADMK faces rebellion against Palaniswami amid electoral losses and historical factionalism.
Key points
Current rebellion
Senior leaders like C V Shanmugam and S P Velumani are challenging Palaniswami's leadership, accusing him of betraying party ideology and aligning with rivals.
Historical splits
AIADMK has repeatedly split after the death of dominant leaders (MGR, Jayalalithaa) but reunited under new leadership until the next crisis.
Succession battles
Post-MGR's death in 1987, a bitter fight between Jayalalithaa and Janaki Ramachandran led to temporary splits and mergers.
Post-Jayalalithaa turmoil
A three-way power struggle in 2016-2017 involved Panneerselvam, Sasikala, and Palaniswami, culminating in a temporary merger of factions.
Recent leadership changes
Palaniswami consolidated power after the 2021 elections, expelling Panneerselvam, but now faces a new rebellion amid electoral setbacks.
Key statistics
47
AIADMK seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
59
DMK seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
108
TVK seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 09:33 IST
Tamil NaduIndia PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiO PanneerselvamAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu ElectionsExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us