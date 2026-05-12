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AIADMK faces rebellion against Palaniswami amid electoral losses and historical factionalism.
Key points
• Current rebellion
Senior leaders like C V Shanmugam and S P Velumani are challenging Palaniswami's leadership, accusing him of betraying party ideology and aligning with rivals.
• Historical splits
AIADMK has repeatedly split after the death of dominant leaders (MGR, Jayalalithaa) but reunited under new leadership until the next crisis.
• Succession battles
Post-MGR's death in 1987, a bitter fight between Jayalalithaa and Janaki Ramachandran led to temporary splits and mergers.
• Post-Jayalalithaa turmoil
A three-way power struggle in 2016-2017 involved Panneerselvam, Sasikala, and Palaniswami, culminating in a temporary merger of factions.
• Recent leadership changes
Palaniswami consolidated power after the 2021 elections, expelling Panneerselvam, but now faces a new rebellion amid electoral setbacks.
Key statistics
47
AIADMK seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
59
DMK seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
108
TVK seats in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:33 IST