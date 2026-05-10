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From Thalapathy to Muthalamaichar: Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: Key highlights from event

Amid continuous whistling' by TVK cadres, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister in the name of God and the ministers too took the oath in the name of God unlike most in the outgoing DMK regime.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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