<p>TVK chief and its Legislature Party Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay </a>was sworn in as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Chief Minister on Sunday and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held at the Nehru Stadium.</p><p>From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attending the ceremony, to the leaders who took oath as ministers, here are the highlights from Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. </p>.<p>Amid continuous "whistling" by TVK cadres, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister in the name of God and the ministers too took the oath in the name of God unlike most in the outgoing DMK regime.</p><p>Vijay's swearing-in ceremony began with Vande Mataram, National Anthem, and Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu. This is probably for the first time that Vande Mataram was being rendered at a government event in Tamil Nadu.</p>.Tamil Nadu gets its new leading man as TVK chief Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister amid loud cheers.<p>Vijay's parents-- S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha, top actor Trisha and a whole lot of invitees attended the ceremony at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.</p><p>Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine of his cabinet members.</p><p>Along with Vijay, senior leaders K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, K G Arunraj, C T R Nirmal Kumar , A Rajmohan, P Venkataraman, T K Prabhu, and S Keerthana were sworn in as ministers. </p>.<p>In his first address, Vijay said he was not from any royal lineage and that people welcomed and accepted him. He said he will not deceive people with false promises.</p><p>His first signatures on government files were to provide 200 units free electricity for domestic consumers, creating a special force for women's safety.</p><p>Vijay wrapped up the hour-long event by clicking a selfie with those on the stage, including Rahul Gandhi and his cabinet colleagues.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>