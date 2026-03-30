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How much is 'Jana Nayagan' star Vijay worth? TVK chief declares assets ahead of polls and it is worth crores

The 51-year-old chief of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has declared assets worth Rs 620 crore – movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 220.15 crore.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsThalapathy VijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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