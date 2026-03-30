<p>Chennasi: A TVS XL Super moped, a Maruti Swift, four luxury cars, 883 grams of gold, and multiple properties – these are some of the assets owned by actor-politician Vijay as declared in his election affidavit. </p> <p>The 51-year-old chief of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has declared assets worth Rs 620 crore – movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 220.15 crore.</p> <p>The movable assets include deposits across multiple banks and luxury cars like Toyota Lexus, Toyota Vellfire, and two models of BMW. Vijay also declared that his income for the 2024-25 fiscal year was Rs 184.5 crore.</p>.Can Vijay's fan clubs give TVK a pride of place at Fort St George?.<p>The affidavit listed only two properties against Sangeetha, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-chief-actor-vijays-wife-sangeetha-files-for-divorce-after-28-years-of-marriage-3914141">who has sought divorce from Vijay</a>. Vijay also owns multiple properties in Tamil Nadu, including a 7,366 sq ft property in the commercial district of T. Nagar valued at Rs 35 crore. </p> <p>He declared that Sangeetha owns movable assets worth Rs 15.5 crore, while he has given a loan of Rs 75 crore to multiple people, including his wife, father, mother, and TVK general secretary N Anand.</p> <p>Vijay filed his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-why-is-vijay-contesting-from-chennai-a-gutsy-move-3948890">nomination papers from Perambur</a> on Monday. He is contesting from Tiruchi (east) as well.</p>