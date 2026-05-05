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'Was told if Rahul Gandhi joined Vijay, 180-190 seats can be won': AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar

Addressing the fallout of this decision, Chodankar admitted that many party workers were left angry, with some moving toward or even contesting for the TVK.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduRahul GandhiVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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