LIVE Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK chief Vijay to take oath with 9 others shortly at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Hello readers, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, heading the first coalition government in the state's history after his party, TVK, mustered two seats more than the magic number of 118. Vijay will be sworn in as the CM at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 10 am today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be present at the ceremony. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!