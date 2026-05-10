Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK chief Vijay to take oath with 9 others shortly at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Hello readers, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, heading the first coalition government in the state's history after his party, TVK, mustered two seats more than the magic number of 118. Vijay will be sworn in as the CM at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 10 am today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be present at the ceremony. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport as he heads to Tamil Nadu
08:1910 May 2026
Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK's seat tally touches 120 with VCK, IUML support
08:1910 May 2026
Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | DMK, Congress ties sour over seat-sharing issues amid TVK alliance shift
09:3510 May 2026
Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | S A Chandrasekhar, Shoba Chandrasekhar, father and mother of Vijay at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
09:3210 May 2026
Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Having or not having Congress ministers in cabinet is upto the high command and TVK party to decide
VIDEO | Chennai: On C Joseph Vijay to swear in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, former President of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, Vijay, says, "Having or not having Congress ministers in the cabinet is upto the high command and TVK party to decide. Congress will definitely be… pic.twitter.com/jwwo3niADf