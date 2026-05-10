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Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK chief Vijay to take oath with 9 others shortly at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Hello readers, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, heading the first coalition government in the state's history after his party, TVK, mustered two seats more than the magic number of 118. Vijay will be sworn in as the CM at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 10 am today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be present at the ceremony. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 04:05 IST
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Highlights
08:1910 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport as he heads to Tamil Nadu

08:1910 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK's seat tally touches 120 with VCK, IUML support

08:1910 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | DMK, Congress ties sour over seat-sharing issues amid TVK alliance shift

09:3510 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | S A Chandrasekhar, Shoba Chandrasekhar, father and mother of Vijay at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

09:3210 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Having or not having Congress ministers in cabinet is upto the high command and TVK party to decide

09:2810 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | LED screen set up at T Nagar bus stand for live telecast of Vijay's oath taking ceremony

09:2710 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TN Guv Arlekar approves recommendation of CM-designate Vijay on appointment of 9 ministers: Lok Bhavan

09:1910 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in LIVE updates | TVK chief Vijay to take oath with 9 others shortly at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Published 10 May 2026, 02:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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