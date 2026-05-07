Limelight on TVK's Vijay | Here is a list of politicians who became Chief Minister after making stellar poll debut

<p>Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest and trounced the M K Stalin-led DMK, which finished with only 59 seats.</p><p>With this victory, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>has bid a stellar goodbye to Kollywood. He is among the political leaders who can become the Chief Minister after having won his first election.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue.<p>Let us take a look at other leaders who became the Chief Minister after winning their first polls in India. </p>.<p>Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), who founded the Telugu Desam Party in 1982, became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms between 1983 and 1995. Prior to this, he was a well-known actor and director. Starring in over 300 films, NTR was renowned as 'Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma', and became an icon for portraying Hindu deities.</p>.<p>Arvind Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013, and just after 13 months he became the Chief Minister of Delhi. The AAP won 28 of the 70 seats, where Kejriwal defeated incumbent Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in his debut election.</p>.<p>Manohar Lal Khattar became the Chief Minister of Haryana after his first election in 2014. He won the Karnal Assembly constituency as a debutant.</p>.<p>Prafulla Kumar Mahanta became the Chief Minister of Assam in 1985. It was his first election and he became India's youngest Chief Minister at the age of 33.</p>.<p>In the recent Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the Opposition AIADMK won 47 seats while its allies, the PMK got four and the BJP and AMMK clinched one seat each.</p><p>The DMK's other allies — the IUML, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK — won two seats each and the DMDK secured one seat. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>