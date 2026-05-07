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Limelight on TVK's Vijay | Here is a list of politicians who became Chief Minister after making stellar poll debut

The actor-politician has a shot at occupying the top post in Tamil Nadu as his party has secured an impressive 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR)

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Arvind Kejriwal

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Manohar Lal Khattar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

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Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

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Published 07 May 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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