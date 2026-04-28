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Man arrested for posting video of watching 'Jana Nayagan' leaked version inside counting centre

T Yuvaraj, who was employed on contractual basis at the counting centre at Anna University posted a picture of him watching the movie on his Facebook account.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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