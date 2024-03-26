Meet the richest candidate in fray in Tamil Nadu with assets worth over Rs 550 crore

Chennai: Aatral Ashok Kumar, the AIADMK candidate for Erode Lok Sabha constituency appears to be the richest contender for the April 19 general elections in Tamil Nadu.

His net assets are worth Rs 583.48 crore as per the affidavit he filed before the Election Commission.

His wife Karunambika, who is the daughter of BJP MLA from Modakkurichi (in Erode district) Dr C Saraswathi, has assets valued at Rs 69.98 crore, Kumar stated.