Modi right choice for chancellor of university of corruption: M K Stalin

Theni (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing his party DMK of being corrupt and said Modi would be the right person to become 'chancellor of the university of corruption'.

Responding to the prime minister's charge about dynastic politics and corruption in the state, Stalin, the DMK president, said, "If a university for corruption is to be established, then Modi will be the right person to become its chancellor. One may ask why. The answer is from electoral bonds, to PM Cares Fund and the BJP 'washing machine' of saffronising tainted leaders, the BJP is corrupt," he remarked, while addressing an election rally here on Wednesday.

On the prime minister’s charge that the DMK was against Tamil culture, Stalin shot back saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi avargale, please don’t study in Whatsapp university. Our Tamil culture is Yaadhum oore, yaavarum kelir (For us all towns are one, all are our kin)." It was the prime minister who practiced divisive politics, Stalin charged, and claimed that there won’t be democracy in India if Modi became Prime Minister for the third consecutive term and called upon the people to send 'Vendam (No more) Modi' message across the nation.

The return of the BJP government at the Centre would only mean the installation of a dictatorial government.