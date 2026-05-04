<p>Tollywood star Tiger Shroff has become the first major figure from the Hindi film industry to congratulate Thalapathy Vijay on his party’s impressive electoral debut. The action star took to social media to send his best wishes as the TVK continues its dominant run in the 2026 Assembly elections.</p><p>While the vote counting is ongoing, current trends indicate that Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in over 108 constituencies. These early figures suggest the party is within striking distance of the 118-seat majority needed to form the government in its maiden election.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Celebrations erupt as Vijay's TVK gains massive lead; Kollywood celebrities join the wave.<p>While the streets of Tamil Nadu are filled with joy, the congratulatory message from Tiger Shroff has further elevated the mood. Tiger took to X to wish Vijay on his landslide electoral success, joining a growing list of celebrities applauding the TVK’s game-changing performance.</p><p>Congratulations to @actorvijay. </p><p>The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!💪🏻”, wrote Tiger Shroff on X.</p>.<p>TVK fans are in high spirits as Bollywood’s Tiger Shroff joins the celebration, cheering on Thalapathy Vijay’s historic run for the CM seat.</p><p>This gesture from the Bollywood has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, further cementing Vijay’s status as a leader with national appeal.</p><p>If TVK maintains this lead and secures a majority in the 118-seat, Vijay will script history and join an elite list of South Indian politics, comparable only to legends like MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao.</p>