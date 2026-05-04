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'More power to you for this next chapter': Tiger Shroff joins celebration as Vijay’s TVK poised for big win in Tamil Nadu

This gesture from the Bollywood has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, further cementing Vijay’s status as a leader with national appeal.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayTiger ShroffTrendingFilmyzilla

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