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Fact check |'No change is needed': Did Ajith Kumar really make the statement after voting?

The actor, who is busy balancing films and professional car racing, appeared sophisticated in a white suit and black shades.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:11 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayAjith KumarTrendingFilmyzillaTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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