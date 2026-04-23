<p><em>Good Bad Ugly</em> star Ajith Kumar was among the earliest voters at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>. </p><p>Reaching 15 minutes before polling began, Ajith was among the first to cast his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu%20elections">vote </a>in the Velachery constituency.</p><p>The actor, who is busy balancing films and professional car racing, appeared sophisticated in a white suit and black shades. Visuals of Ajith arriving to exercise his right to vote are going viral on social media.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a rumour is spreading like wildfire, claiming Ajith hinted at his political stance by saying, “No change is needed". </p><p>However, there is no recorded video or audio of him supporting this claim and this supposed endorsement of the ruling party has set social media ablaze, just as voters head to the polls. These claims are said to be rumours with no proper evidence.</p>.Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | From Rajinikanth to Dhanush, celebrities step out to cast their votes.<p>A witness at the booth told <em>DH Online,</em> “Ajith sir came at 6:45 AM, stood in line, cast his vote and left immediately. He didn’t engage in any conversation with media.”</p><p>Also, Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, didn't waste any time shutting down the rumour. He made it clear that the claims are totally baseless, confirming that the actor never made those comments or spoke to the media at all.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | A reporter's diary: Come May 4, will Thalapathy Vijay turn out to be the disruptor, kingmaker or king? .<p>Ajith Kumar flew from Belgium to Chennai to participate in the democratic process. </p><p>He flew down to Chennai on April 22 after a podium finish (P2) at the 2026 24H Series (Michelin 12H Spa-Francorchamps) on April 19, 2026.</p><p>As for his movies, Ajith Kumar is actively planning AK64 alongside filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran, with the search for a producer being the main focus right now.</p>