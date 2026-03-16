<p>Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>) on Monday termed as “baseless” and “completely untrue” reports that the party was in alliance talks with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> for the April 23 elections to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly polls</a>. </p> <p>The clarification from actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>-led party came in the wake of media reports that the TVK has been offered about 50 to 70 seats along with the post of deputy chief minister to join the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-democratic-alliance">National Democratic Alliance</a> (NDA). </p> <p>“Don't believe rumours. Certain media outlets and social media platforms have been deliberately spreading false news for political gains. These reports have said that the TVK was in alliance talks, especially with the AIADMK and BJP and Dr S Ramadoss (PMK) and V K Sasikala. These are completely untrue and baseless,” the party said in a statement. </p> <p>The statement issued by C T R Nirmal Kumar, joint general secretary and principal spokesperson, said no negotiations or discussions have taken place with the aforementioned parties or political leaders at any level.</p> <p>“Similar false propaganda tactics were used in the past linking other parties, including Congress. Finally, everyone came to know they were false. Nevertheless, such baseless news continues to be spread by DMK members solely to create confusion among the public and TVK cadres,” Nirmal Kumar added.</p> <p>Senior TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan said Vijay entered politics with the goal of becoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu and there was no question of accepting a deputy chief minister post.</p>.TVK says no scope for alliance with NDA; BJP chief remains evasive.<p>For the past one week, there has been intense speculation about the BJP exerting pressure on the TVK to join the NDA. The speculation came close on the heels of Vijay being summoned by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a> to appear before it on March 15 in connection with the stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. </p> <p>The speculation got credence as a meeting called by TVK general secretary N Anand to appoint micro-observers to each constituency ended up discussing the alliance question. Sources said 90 of the 120 district secretaries favoured an alliance rather than contesting independently, which was interpreted as the first step towards stitching an alliance with the AIADMK and BJP.</p> <p>However, the TVK said it was not inclined towards an alliance with the BJP after having identified the party as its “ideological enemy.” The TVK also believes that the party should contest the elections independently and not ally with anyone.</p>