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Not in talks with BJP, AIADMK; Vijay can’t be deputy to anyone: TVK

The statement issued by C T R Nirmal Kumar, joint general secretary and principal spokesperson, said no negotiations or discussions have taken place.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:26 IST
BJPAIADMKTamil Nadu NewsAkash VijayvargiyaTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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