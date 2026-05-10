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One vote margin: DMK leader challenges election of TVK candidate in April 23 Tamil Nadu polls

The DMK's Tirupattur candidate for the April 23 Assembly polls moved the HC against TVK's R Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won by just one vote.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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