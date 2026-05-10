One vote margin: DMK leader challenges election of TVK candidate in April 23 Tamil Nadu polls

<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court </a>on Sunday adjourned to May 11, further hearing on the petition filed by former DMK minister K R Periyakaruppan, who sought to restrain the TVK candidate who defeated him in election by one vote from taking oath as MLA.</p>.<p>The DMK's Tirupattur candidate for the April 23 Assembly polls moved the HC against TVK's R Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won by just one vote.</p>.<p>A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar, which heard the petition for over three hours in a special sitting, adjourned to Monday, further hearing of the case.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 | A photo finish: DMK minister loses Tirupattur by one vote; TVK supporter who flew from Muscat goes viral.<p>Raising certain queries, the bench directed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> to file an affidavit on May 11.</p>.<p>Periyakaruppan contested from the Tirupattur assembly constituency in Sivaganga district as a DMK candidate while Srinivasa Sethupathi contested on behalf of TVK.</p>.<p>While Sethupathi secured 83,365 votes, Periyakaruppan secured 83,364 votes. Srinivasa Sethupathi was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.</p>.<p>In his petition, Periyakaruppan sought a recount of votes and also an interim order to restrain Sethupathi from taking oath as an MLA.</p>