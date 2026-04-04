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Palaniswami slams Stalin for dubbing AIADMK as 'anti-Muslim'

Addressing a rally in Ambur, the AIADMK chief gave a point-by-point rebuttal to several accusations made by Stalin.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 19:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsChennai Tamil naduTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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