<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/o-panneerselvam">O Panneerselvam</a>, the three-time AIADMK Chief Minister who was chosen by the late J Jayalalithaa twice to stand-by for her when she had to quit the top post due to corruption cases, on Friday joined the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dravida-munnetra-kazhagam">Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam</a> (DMK) in the presence of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a>.</p><p>The decision by Panneerselvam (75) comes after his efforts to rejoin the AIADMK with the help of the BJP failed. The AIADMK gave its go-ahead to induct Panneerselvam into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but refused to re-induct him into the party. </p><p>Though the DMK gains in terms of optics by inducting Panneerselvam, a true-blue AIADMK man, into the party with just weeks to go for the crucial Assembly elections, the Dravidian major faces criticism of rolling out a red-carpet to those coming from other parties. </p>.DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.<p>The political impact of Panneerselvam’s arrival for the DMK will be minimal as the former Chief Minister does not have a base beyond his home district of Theni though a section of the dominant Mukulathors might support him. </p><p>Panneerselvam, who was expelled by his once junior colleague <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami </a>from the AIADMK in 2022, turned the political fight into a legal one, forcing his supporters to jump the ship to the DMK and some to retire from politics.</p>. <p>Known for his indecisiveness, Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, finds himself in the DMK, a party that he opposed for over 50 years. As Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Panneerselvam led the charge against the DMK from 2001 to 2016 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, but things quietly changed after Jayalalithaa’s death – his eulogy for M Karunanidhi raised many eyebrows.</p><p>He was one of the most luckiest in the AIADMK by becoming the Chief Minister thrice, though accidentally, and next only to the late Jayalalithaa in the party’s pecking order. </p>.<p><strong>Rebellion against Sasikala</strong></p><p>Panneerselvam’s rebellion against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vk-sasikala">V K Sasikala</a>, the long-time aide of Jayalalithaa, in February 2017 allegedly at the behest of the BJP was the beginning of his political downfall. He could have been the Chief Minister if he had not rebelled as Sasikala, after she could not take up the post following her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, chose Palaniswami as the legislature party leader. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Sasikala floats new party on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary.<p>Panneerselvam thought the BJP would travel with him forever and handhold him every time he has a political fall. He agreed to be the deputy to Palaniswami in the government in August 2017, publicly crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about a compromise and never cared to assert his authority as the Finance Minister.</p><p>Having happily played the second fiddle to Palaniswami, OPS thought things would come to him automatically by basking in the past glory as Jayalalithaa’s chosen man to be her successor. Panneerselvam never demonstrated his influence when he yielded power and failed to inspire leaders and cadres of the AIADMK.</p><p>He kept losing to Palaniswami, who deftly used his political acumen to consolidate his position within the party, first as Chief Minister, then as the chief ministerial nominee for the 2021 polls, and finally as the leader of the AIADMK. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: AIADMK declares five poll promises; Rs 2,000 assistance to all families.<p>After his expulsion, he could not muster the courage to float a new political party but kept dithering on its decision which prompted him to enter the 2024 Lok Sabha poll fray as an independent candidate in Ramanathapuram. He then quit the NDA in 2025 and was mulling over joining the TVK of actor Vijay but finally landed himself in the DMK.</p>.<p><strong>Indecisiveness and U-turns</strong></p><p>OPS' indecisiveness and U-turns are legendary. Even as he publicly accused Sasikala of conspiring against Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam had a private meeting with her nephew T T V Dhinakaran and stayed in touch with the family — he always gave Palaniswami the room to suspect that he could convert any day and turn a supporter of Sasikala or her family. </p><p>The only time he asserted his authority was when he put his foot down and demanded one of the two Rajya Sabha seats that the party could win. That rare assertion sealed Panneerselvam's fate at a time when he believed the “dual leadership” arrangement would not be disturbed. He was caught “off guard” when supporters of Palaniswami raised the leadership issue in a party meeting on June 14, 2022. </p>