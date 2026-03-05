Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 | All six candidates from Tamil Nadu set to be elected unopposed

Once these members are officially elected, DMK's strength in the Upper House will reduce to eight from the current 10, and the AIADMK’s strength will remain at five
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsRajya Sabha Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us