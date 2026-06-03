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Homeelectionstamil nadu

Rajya Sabha polls: TVK allots lone seat from Tamil Nadu to Congress; Praveen Chakravarty may get the nod

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of AIADMK’s C Ve Shanmugam, who has been elected as an MLA in the recently concluded assembly elections.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsRajya Sabha ElectionsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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