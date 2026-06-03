Rajya Sabha polls: TVK allots lone seat from Tamil Nadu to Congress; Praveen Chakravarty may get the nod

<p>Chennai: Walking the extra mile to strengthen its alliance, Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday allotted to the Congress the lone Rajya Sabha seat going to by-polls on June 18. </p>.<p>The by-poll was necessitated due to the resignation of AIADMK’s C Ve Shanmugam, who has been elected as an MLA in the recently concluded assembly elections. </p>.Biennial Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu on June 18.<p>Congress is likely to nominate Praveen Chakravarty, who is widely seen as an architect of the TVK-Congress alliance, for the seat. This has taken the number of Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to three, alongside P Chidambaram and Christoper Tilak, who were elected in 2022 and 2026, respectively with DMK support.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajya-sabha-bypoll-congress-tally-may-go-up-as-it-seeks-support-of-new-ally-tvk-4012645">DH</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajya-sabha-bypoll-congress-tally-may-go-up-as-it-seeks-support-of-new-ally-tvk-4012645"> had reported </a>that the TVK is likely to allot the Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress. With 107 MLAs, the TVK could have easily secured the seat without a contest, making its debut in the Rajya Sabha, within 26 months of the party’s launch. </p><p>The announcement from TVK President and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay came hours after Congress in charge Girish Chodankar met him at the Secretariat and made a formal request. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK’s C Ve Shanmugam resigns from Rajya Sabha.<p>Sources told DH that Chief Minister Vijay was interested in allotting the seat to Praveen, who played a key role in pushing the Congress leadership to quit the DMK alliance immediately after the elections results were out and express support to TVK, which fell short of a majority by 10 seats. </p><p>“He (Vijay) wanted to recognize Praveen’s contributions and what better way than sending him to Rajya Sabha. It is an open secret that Praveen wanted to be an MP,” a source aware of the developments said. By allotting the lone Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress, Vijay has demonstrated his willingness to keep his allies in good humour and further alienate the DMK from “secular forces.” </p><p>TVK’s next chance to enter Rajya Sabha independently will come in 2028 when six members from the state retire. </p><p>Chakravarty, a close aide of the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, has been a strong proponent of the Congress-TVK alliance even before the 2026 Assembly elections. Chakravarty, whose bid to secure the Mayiladuthurai seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections failed due to objections from then-ally DMK, had met Vijay multiple times in the run-up to the elections, which caused a visible strain in the relationship between the Congress and DMK. </p>