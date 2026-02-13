<p>Chennai: In a significant move ahead of the Assembly elections, the DMK dispensation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> on Friday credited Rs 5,000 into bank accounts of 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> also announced that of this amount, Rs 3,000 covers advance payments for February, March, and April, while the remaining Rs 2,000 is a “special summer assistance.” </p><p>In a video message, Stalin accused the BJP and the AIADMK of “conspiring” to stop disbursal of the monthly assistance for the next few months citing the Assembly elections and the ensuing model code of conduct. Hence, his government decided to credit Rs 1,000 each for February, March, and April and an additional Rs 2,000 to handle expenses during the summer, the Chief Minister added. </p>.<p>Stalin’s 4.5-minute speech, drafted carefully to reach out to the women voters who are being wooed by the AIADMK-BJP combine and newbie politician Vijay, also delivered a major poll promise — the monthly assistance will be increased to Rs 2,000 if the DMK wins a successive term. </p><p>“I can imagine the problems you will face if the monthly assistance is not credited for three months. Where will you get the money to spend on medicines and on children during the exam season? That is why I have ordered that Rs 5,000 be credited into your bank accounts,” Stalin said. </p><p>“They (BJP) was trying to stop the scheme for three months by hiding behind elections. Our Dravidian Model government thwarted their designs,” he said. </p>.Stalin says 'family-like ties' with Rahul but power-sharing won't work in Tamil Nadu; Congress says people will decide.<p>The message to women was also clear as Stalin ended his video message by saying that Tamil Nadu would march ahead with the DMK government poised to return with the “support of women”. </p><p>The announcement by Stalin mirrors the Rs 10,000 assistance that the NDA government in Bihar provided to 75 lakh women to boost self-employment and entrepreneurship in October 2025, ahead of the Assembly polls. The cash transfer was said to be one of the key factors that helped the Nitish Kumar government come back to power. </p><p>The promise to enhance the monthly assistance was expected to be made in the DMK’s pre-poll manifesto, but sources told <em>DH</em> that the Chief Minister felt that this announcement should be made early for greater impact in the elections. </p><p>The summer assistance of Rs 2,000 and the promise to increase the monthly assistance will add additional burden to the exchequer — the State’s overall debt has already crossed Rs 9 lakh crore.</p><p>The monthly assistance scheme named after late M Karunanidhi is one of the flagship program of the Stalin dispensation as the DMK makes a concerted effort to tap into the women vote bank, long held by its principal rival, AIADMK. With newbie politician Vijay too holding appeal among women across sections, the DMK believes the “surprise bonanza” and the enhancement in the monthly assistance would ensure that women stay with the ruling party.</p>.<p>Sources told DH that the government decided to disburse the monthly assistance scheme in advance for the remainder of its term, which ends on May 11. “That is the reason we didn’t disburse the money for May as it would not be proper and might attract legal scrutiny. And to compensate that, a special summer assistance component was brought in,” a source told <em>DH</em>, that the Chief Minister took the decision to disburse the advance amount as he didn’t want any obstacle in the form of a judicial order. </p><p>Prof Ramu Manivannan, who taught political science at the University of Madras, told DH that the announcement will certainly have an impact in the election as it is pressing loyalty from women towards the DMK. “Such announcements are a little alarming as we don’t how promises will be made in the future. Competitive populism weakens treasury management of the state,” Manivannan added. </p>