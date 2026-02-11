Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

'Shared governance does not apply to Tamil Nadu': CM MK Stalin rules out power-sharing prospect with Congress

Stalin asserted that a power-sharing arrangement in governance would not be suitable for Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:00 IST
BJPCongressTamil NaduDMKMK StalinTamil Nadu Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us