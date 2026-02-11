Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Stalin says 'family-like ties' with Rahul but power-sharing won't work in Tamil Nadu; Congress says people will decide

'Some people with ulterior motives are attempting to disturb the alliance. Neither us (DMK) nor them (Congress) are worried about this', Stalin said.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMK StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us