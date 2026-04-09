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Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026: AIADMK chief Palaniswami betrayed Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi claimed that after the election, Palaniswami was likely to be made a Governor.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:25 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKKanimozhiTamil Nadu ElectionsPalaniswami

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