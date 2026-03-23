Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | As nomination date draws near, Dravidian majors race to clinch seat-sharing

The DMK has already finalised the pact with the Congress providing it 28 seats - an increase of three compared to the 2021 polls.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndian politcsAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us