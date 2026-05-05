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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 1 family, 3 parties, 3 wins: 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin's clan win in TN, Puducherry

Martin's son-in-law Aadhav Arjuna Reddy is one of the most trusted men of Vijay and is a key part of the TVK.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAIADMKTrendingTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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