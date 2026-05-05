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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026 | A photo finish: DMK minister loses Tirupattur by one vote; TVK supporter who flew from Muscat goes viral

The TVK supporter wrote, 'Thipattur (Tiruppattur) constituency was won by just one vote for TVK. I’m proud that I travelled all the way from Muscat to India to cast my vote for Thalapathy.'
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:01 IST
Tamil NaduThalapathy VijayDMKTrendingViralTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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