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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | A taste of defeat for M K Stalin in Kolathur? Who is V S Babu, TVK's candidate leading against DMK chief

VS Babu earlier represented Purasawalkam after winning the 2006 election as a DMK candidate. He joined TVK on February 7, 2026.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:33 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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