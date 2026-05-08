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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | AIADMK, DMK in talks for alliance to keep Vijay's TVK away from forming govt?

TVK is struggling to reach the majority mark — 118 in the 234-member House — even after the Congress joining hands.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsDMKMK StalinIndia PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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