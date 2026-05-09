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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran files plaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter

Police are likely to carry out a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before taking a decision on whether to register an FIR.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsThalapathy VijayIndian politcsAMMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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