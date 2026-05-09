<p>Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) has approached the Guindy police alleging that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> used a “forged” support letter while staking claim to form the government, police officials said on Saturday.</p><p>According to the police, a petition submitted by AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran has been received. However, officials clarified that no FIR had been registered in the case till Saturday morning.</p><p>The complaint came after dramatic late-night developments, with Dhinakaran visiting the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Guindy.</p><p>Addressing reporters, Dhinakaran alleged that the Vijay-led TVK had presented a fabricated photocopy of a support letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, claiming the backing of AMMK’s lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.</p>.Watch | Tamil Nadu potboiler: TVK denies AMMK chief's 'forged letter' claim, shares video of MLA-elect Kamaraj 'writing' letter in support of party.<p>“The TVK, which claims to be a ‘pure force,’ has indulged in forgery and horse-trading,” Dhinakaran alleged.</p><p>He further claimed that the party attempted to circumvent anti-defection provisions by creating false evidence of support. According to him, Kamaraj himself was “shocked” after seeing the alleged forged document circulated in his name.</p><p>On Friday, Dhinakaran had announced AMMK’s support to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami.</a> Rejecting the allegations, TVK termed them “false news” and released a video that it said showed Kamaraj willingly signing the support letter.</p><p>Police are likely to carry out a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before taking a decision on whether to register an FIR.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>