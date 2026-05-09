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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | AMMK chief T V V Dhinakaran asks the Governor to invite AIADMK, alleges horse-trading

The TVK, however, denied indulging in any 'horse-trading' in order to meet the requisite numbers in the Assembly and said the party leader Vijay would not stoop down to such a low.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsIndian politcsAIADMKAMMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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