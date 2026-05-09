<p>Chennai: AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran urged<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the government and also alleged horse-trading, leading to a denial by TVK in an overnight drama here.</p>.<p>The AMMK general secretary said he has submitted a letter to the Governor asking him to invite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>general secretary Palaniswami to form the government and offered his party's lone MLA-designate S Kamaraj's support to the AIADMK with whom his party contested the April 23 Assembly election under the NDA.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Bhavan on Friday night, Dhinakaran alleged that he could not reach his party MLA-elect as he appeared to have "gone missing." "I suspect that the TVK, in a desperate bid to form the government, as it lacked the majority might have indulged in horse-trading," Dhinakaran alleged.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran files plaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter.<p>He even claimed that he complained to the governor about the issue.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">The TVK</a>, however, denied indulging in any "horse-trading" in order to meet the requisite numbers in the Assembly and said the party leader Vijay would not stoop down to such a low.</p>.<p>The party even released a video of Kamaraj signing the letter, which Kamaraj later denied.</p>.<p>Kamaraj, who later made a sudden appearance last night, told reporters that he had stayed at a resort in Puducherry along with the AIADMK's newly elected members.</p>.<p>He alleged that his "letter of support" to the TVK was allegedly forged.</p>.<p>"I was shocked after seeing television reports suggesting that my party MLA has extended support to TVK," Dhinakaran earlier said and stressed that Palaniswami remained the ideal choice of chief minister.</p>.<p>On Saturday, the AMMK lodged a formal complaint with the Guindy police against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation.</p>.<p>According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, DMK MP P Wilson said on 'X': "I now understand what they meant when they said they are bringing change to TN politics - Tamil Nadu hasn't seen horse trading attempts like this in many years." "All this even before taking charge," he remarked. </p>