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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Ball is in Vijay's court': AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan on supporting TVK

He noted that the Governor has sought more details regarding the number of MLAs on the opposing side and is acting 'as per the books of the Constitution'.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsCongressDMKIndian politcsAIADMKVijayallianceTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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