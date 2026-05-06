<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> leader Kovai Sathyan on Wednesday said that the possibility of an alliance between the AIADMK and TVK to form the government now depends on actor-politician Vijay, after no single party secured a majority in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Sathyan said there was considerable “momentum” between the two camps, but stressed that any decision on extending support or entering into an alliance would ultimately rest with the AIADMK leadership, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>His remarks come amid heightened political activity in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> following the fractured mandate.</p><p>Rejecting speculation about internal divisions within the AIADMK, Sathyan firmly denied reports of unrest within the party.</p><p>“There is absolutely no question of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> splitting. Everyone is in common consensus, and the majority decision will be taken by the high command,” he said, added the report. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK MLAs-elect want party to support TVK to form government.<p>On reports that<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk"> TVK </a>had approached parties for support, Sathyan said no formal communication had been received from the party, though he indicated that channels of communication remain open.</p><p>“The ball is in Vijay’s court. He has to take a conscious decision whether he wants to complete the term or try and take more parties into his confidence to turn the dreams of 1.5 crore youth into reality,” Sathyan said.</p><p>Commenting on government formation, Sathyan said the AIADMK is awaiting clarity from the Governor’s office.</p><p>He noted that the Governor has sought more details regarding the number of MLAs on the opposing side and is acting "as per the books of the Constitution".</p><p>Sathyan refused to disclose specific numbers when asked if 25 or 30 MLAs were involved, urging the media to "wait until the end of the day" for further developments.</p>