Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Celebration' tents removed from DMK headquarters as party trails, party workers break down

<p>New entrant TVK, led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vijay-on-course-to-break-dravidian-duopoly-of-dmk-and-aiadmk-3989930">Joseph Vijay</a>, is giving its voters a surprise electoral show by leading in over hundred constituencies. On Monday, as the counting of votes started, the early trends showed Vijay's party leading the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">poll battle in Tamil Nadu</a>. As of 11 AM, according to the EC data, TVK was leading in 101 seats, followed by AIADMK Iin 67 and DMK in 37. </p><p>Amid this, visuals from DMK's headquarters in Chennai surfaced online. At Anna Arivalayam, tents and pandals, believed to have been installed for celebration purposes, were taken down. As the early numbers marked a sombre for the ruling party, led by CM M K Stalin, tents were dismantled. </p>.<p>In another video, DMK supporters were seen expressing sorrow as their party trailed at third position. One of the workers were seen crying on camera. </p>.<p>Security has reportedly been tightened around the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Neelangarai and the TVK party office in Panaiyur. Hundreds of enthusiastic supporters have begun to gather as the debutant party shows a strong performance.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Is Tamil Nadu heading for a change? My Axis India projects 100 plus seats for Vijay as other exit polls favour DMK.<p>Speaking to news agency <em>PTI</em>, TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'. Gerald stated that the results were expected and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen TVK because they are "fed up" with established parties.</p>