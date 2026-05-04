Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'Celebration' tents removed from DMK headquarters as party trails, party workers break down

As the early numbers marked a sombre for the ruling party, led by CM MK Stalin, tents were dismantaled.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 06:05 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayDMKViral videoTrendingTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us