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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress extends 'conditional' support to Vijay's TVK: Report

Congress, which secured five seats in the 2026 Assembly election, is expected to seek two Cabinet positions along with chairmanships of select government boards as part of the arrangement.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 02:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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