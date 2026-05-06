<p>In a significant development in Indian National Congress’s (INC) post-poll strategy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, the party has reportedly passed a resolution to extend conditional support to actor-politician Vijay’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly with 108 seats.</p><p>According to a report by <em>India Today</em>, the decision was taken during a virtual meeting convened to deliberate on a possible alliance with TVK. The Congress, which secured five seats in the 2026 Assembly election, is expected to seek two Cabinet positions along with chairmanships of select government boards as part of the arrangement.</p><p>Earlier, the party’s central leadership had authorised its Tamil Nadu unit to take a decision based on the public mandate and prevailing political sentiment.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress says TVK's Vijay sought support to form secular govt, directs state unit to take a call.<p>A formal letter backing TVK is likely to be issued on Wednesday, the report added. Following that, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> legislators are expected to meet Vijay at Panaiyur, the current hub of TVK’s political activity.</p><p>TVK’s performance in results saw it defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and push the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to third place, ending the dominance of Tamil Nadu’s two principal Dravidian parties for the first time in nearly six decades.</p>