Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress+CPI+VCK+?: Here is how Vijay's TVK trying to cobble together a stable coalition

With the support of Congress confirmed, TVK, which is 10 seats shy of the 118-member majority mark, has stated the process of reaching out to parties such as CPI, CPI(M) and VCK.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 06:29 IST
CongressTamil NaduIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us