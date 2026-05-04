<p>As per the latest trends of the recently concluded Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, actor turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is surging ahead against all the other parties in the contest. </p><p>The latest numbers suggest TVK is ahead on almost 110 seats, AIADMK and DMK on 64 and 40 seats, respectively. In the House of 234 MLAs, 118 is magic number and it seems TMK will either finish above that number or will be in touching distance. </p><p>Almost a year ago, former poll strategist and now a politician, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor had made similar kind of predictions and the videos have resurfaced today again. </p> .<p>Kishor can be heard saying, "Save this video, if Vijay goes alone, he will win the majority on his own." He said this in a interview given to a YouTube channel. </p><p>In a TVK rally almost a year ago he said, "Currently, MS Dhoni is the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu, but after a year I will be the most popular person from my State in Tamil Nadu if I make TVK win." He further said, "I am here to make TVK win."</p>.<p>It's yet to be seen if the TVK will reach to the magic number of 118, but these videos of Kishor making bold claims have already started making waves on social media.</p>