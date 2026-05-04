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Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | Did he see it coming? Prashant Kishor’s old prediction on Vijay goes viral as TVK surges

Almost a year ago, former poll strategist and now a politician, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor had made similar kind of predictions and the videos have resurfaced today.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:35 IST
Tamil NaduThalapathy VijayVijay ThalapathyPrashant KishorTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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