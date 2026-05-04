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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | For supporters, 'Thalapathy' Vijay becomes 'Muthalamaichar' as TVK sets for stunning victory

TVK was leading in at least 105 of the 234 Assembly constituencies.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsIndian politcsVijayTrendingADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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