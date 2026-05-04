Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | For supporters, 'Thalapathy' Vijay becomes 'Muthalamaichar' as TVK sets for stunning victory

<p>As actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay-led TVK</a> appeared inching towards the majority mark of 118 Assembly seats out of the total 234 segments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, celebrations by party workers and fans erupted across the state.</p><p>Amid chants of 'TVK' and 'Vijay,' party workers gathered outside the party headquarters at Panaiyur near here and distributed sweets and hailed the party founder as "Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister) Vijay, who continues to be popular as "Thalapathy (Commander, his film title)." Meanwhile, visuals of Vijay's father Chandrashekar and some family members expressing joy and happiness appeared in some television channels. Vijay's party is leading in at least 108 seats out of the total 234 segments. </p><p>Amid chants of “TVK” and “Vijay,” party workers gathered outside the party headquarters in Panaiyur and distributed sweets, hailing the party founder as “Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister) Vijay,” who remains popularly known as “Thalapathy (film title)"</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Celebrations erupt as Vijay's TVK gains massive lead; Kollywood celebrities join the wave. <p>As actor-politician Vijay-led TVK moved closer to the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, celebrations broke out across the state among party workers and supporters.</p><p>Meanwhile, television channels aired visuals of Vijay’s father, S A Chandrasekhar, and other family members celebrating the party’s performance.</p><p>TVK was leading in at least 105 of the 234 Assembly constituencies.</p>