Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Tamil Nadu’s 2026 election saw actor-politician Vijay defeat DMK’s M K Stalin, ending the party’s Dravidian model dominance.
Key points
• Stalin’s historic loss
Stalin lost his own Assembly seat in Kolathur and failed to secure a second term, mirroring his father’s 1977 defeat to MGR.
• Vijay’s rise to power
Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) capitalised on anti-incumbency, sweeping the DMK’s stronghold of Chennai and ending its 60-year duopoly.
• DMK’s overconfidence
The DMK underestimated Vijay’s appeal, relied on welfare rhetoric, and alienated allies, leading to a fractured alliance and internal friction.
• Anti-incumbency wave
Voters rejected the DMK’s governance failures, including law-and-order issues and corruption, favoring Vijay’s call for change.
• Dravidian model collapse
The DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’ and anti-BJP platform failed to resonate, as voters prioritised local issues over ideological battles.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 05 May 2026, 05:05 IST