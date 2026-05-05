Tamil Nadu’s 2026 election saw actor-politician Vijay defeat DMK’s M K Stalin, ending the party’s Dravidian model dominance.

In one line

Key points

• Stalin’s historic loss Stalin lost his own Assembly seat in Kolathur and failed to secure a second term, mirroring his father’s 1977 defeat to MGR.

• Vijay’s rise to power Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) capitalised on anti-incumbency, sweeping the DMK’s stronghold of Chennai and ending its 60-year duopoly.

• DMK’s overconfidence The DMK underestimated Vijay’s appeal, relied on welfare rhetoric, and alienated allies, leading to a fractured alliance and internal friction.

• Anti-incumbency wave Voters rejected the DMK’s governance failures, including law-and-order issues and corruption, favoring Vijay’s call for change.