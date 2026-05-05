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Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | How the ‘Vijay tsunami’ demolished DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’

Stalin's defeat mirrors the 1977 loss of his father, M Karunanidhi, to superstar M G Ramachandran.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:05 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | How the ‘Vijay tsunami’ demolished DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’

In one line
Tamil Nadu’s 2026 election saw actor-politician Vijay defeat DMK’s M K Stalin, ending the party’s Dravidian model dominance.
Key points
Stalin’s historic loss
Stalin lost his own Assembly seat in Kolathur and failed to secure a second term, mirroring his father’s 1977 defeat to MGR.
Vijay’s rise to power
Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) capitalised on anti-incumbency, sweeping the DMK’s stronghold of Chennai and ending its 60-year duopoly.
DMK’s overconfidence
The DMK underestimated Vijay’s appeal, relied on welfare rhetoric, and alienated allies, leading to a fractured alliance and internal friction.
Anti-incumbency wave
Voters rejected the DMK’s governance failures, including law-and-order issues and corruption, favoring Vijay’s call for change.
Dravidian model collapse
The DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’ and anti-BJP platform failed to resonate, as voters prioritised local issues over ideological battles.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 05 May 2026, 05:05 IST
Tamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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