<p>Early leads in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu</a> point to a neck-to-neck fight between newcomer TVK and AIADMK for the lead position pushing the ruling DMK to a distant third position. </p><p>As per leads on ECI website, AIADMK and TVK were leading in 33 seats each, and DMK with 16 seats, Congress with two. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-updates-puducherry-election-results-2026-live-updates-newsalert-tvk-actor-vijay-dmk-mk-stalin-bjp-in-tn-assembly-election-vote-counting-updates-poll-results-breaking-news-vijays-win-winners-losers-seat-share-in-tamil-nadu-election-commission-results-exit-polls-predictions-puducherry-polls-results-live-may-4-results-updates-3989526">Track Tamil Nadu assembly election live updates here</a></em></p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK defends fortress as DMK poses challenge.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">Track assembly election live updates here </a></em></p>.<p>Most of the ministers of the DMK government were trailing with little clarity on the seats being contested by Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi.</p>