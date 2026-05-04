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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Neck-to-neck fight between AIADMK and TVK, DMK slips to third place

As per leads on ECI website, AIADMK and TVK were leading in 33 seats each, and DMK with 16 seats, Congress with two.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:05 IST
India NewsDMKIndian politcsAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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