<p>Following his party's resounding victory in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> assembly elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> paid tribute to Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, remembering their contribution to social reform.</p><p>The actor-turned-politician paid floral tributes to the leaders at the TVK headquarters in Chennai, as many suggested that he would be following the political footsteps of the Dravidian ideologies.</p><p>On Monday, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats, but still lacks a majority in the 234-member legislative Assembly. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | How TVK's Vijay ended six decades of Dravidian duopoly .<p>The party emerged as the single-largest party, overpowering the long-standing duopoly of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). </p><p>Furthermore, M K Stalin resigned from his position as the Chief Minister, after facing a loss at his constituency Kolathur against the winning candidate, and his former colleague, TVK's V S Babu. </p><p>The TVK clocked almost 35 per cent (34.92) of the vote share in its debut polls. This will be the first time in the state's political history that a party will assume power a little over two years after its founding in February 2024.</p><p>As many continue to speculate the options for Vijay as he takes reins of the position, he chaired a meeting with his party's newly elected legislators, discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>In conversation with PTI, TVK leader Nanjil Sampath said that the meeting was held to discuss strategies to form the government, and for MLAs to present their victory certificates to the party leader. </p><p>Regarding the majority, he said, "I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon," confirming that the party leader would work it out. </p>