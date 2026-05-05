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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | TVK leader Vijay pays tribute to Ambedkar, Periyar

On Monday, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won with 108 seats, but still lacks a majority in the 234-member legislative assembly.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiVijayTrendingTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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