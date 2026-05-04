Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | TVK's grand breakthrough: Full list of winners and losers

<p>TVK's breakthrough in Tamil Nadu's hitherto binary politics came to be both a defining and a turning moment of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">2026 assembly elections</a>.</p><p>Vijay's party made massive gains in early trends, surpassing the expectations of both pollsters and analysts alike and knocking the incumbent DMK out of first place. </p><p>Moreover, M K Stalin's party suffered another downfall, when there was neck-and neck competition between DMK and its main opposition AIADMK.</p><p>With the current trends, it seems Vijay is poised to become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, bringing an end to the state's oscillation between AIADMK and DMK. </p><p>Let's take a look at the winners of Tamil Nadu's 234 member constituency.</p>