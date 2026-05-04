Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | TVK's grand breakthrough: Full list of winners and losers

Vijay's party made massive gains in early trends, surpassing the expectations of both pollsters and analysts alike and knocking the incumbent DMK out of first place.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticswinnersTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us