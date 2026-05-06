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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'When the hand that shook hands stabs you...': DMK escalates attack on Congress amid alliance talks with Vijay's TVK

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark. He needs the support of 10 MLAs to form a government with a simple majority.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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