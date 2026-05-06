Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'When the hand that shook hands stabs you...': DMK escalates attack on Congress amid alliance talks with Vijay's TVK

<p>The Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu is falling apart after the grand old party reportedly extended support to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-congress-extends-conditional-support-to-vijays-tvk-report-3992664">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)</a>. </p><p>As soon as the reports started doing rounds in the media, the DMK has slammed Congress and called it "untrustworthy", "backstabbers."</p><p>"The Backstabbers," DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. </p><p>Replying to a post asking whether the DMK will still support the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Annadurai said that is a bigger question that will be answered by the party leadership. However, he added, “Trust is blown to smithereens when the hand that shook hands stabs you." </p><p>Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark. He needs the support of 10 MLAs to form a government with a simple majority. The results were declared only on Monday.</p>.'Cinema can turn presence into power': Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Vijay after TVK's historic win in Tamil Nadu polls.<p>The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won 47 seats.</p>.<p>DMK congratulated Vijay on his party's electoral performance and wished him luck while making a series of allegations against the Congress party. </p><p>"The Congress has decided to flip sides and support the TVK, and the reasons cited by them are not convincing. They say they want to keep the BJP and the RSS at bay, and that is why this call should be made. This is a full-hearted decision by the Congress, which is likely to send ripples across the country in the sense that there are other alliance partners," Annadurai told news agency <em>ANI</em>. </p><p>"If Congress is going to be so untrustworthy, just within a day of the results, they are openly going against the mandate. What impact will it create in the minds of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and all the others?" he asked. </p><p>Annadurai also reminded Rahul of the time when "the BJP-RSS were mocking" him, but M K Stalin made him the prime ministerial candidate. </p><p>"From then onwards, Rahul Gandhi's graph rose in 2024."</p><p>He warned that the Congress will immediately regret the decision. "The TVK, of course, needs 11 seats to cross the majority mark. The AIADMK, with 47 seats, is willing to offer unconditional support. If you are Vijay, to whom will you listen? Someone with five seats or someone with 43 seats? So the Congress, I think, had made a very bad decision. Just to satisfy a few egos, and they will regret it immediately."</p>