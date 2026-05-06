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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Why Congress chose to walk with TVK at the cost of DMK alliance

While the DMK has called the grand old party's move 'myopic', Congress has explained the step as a move to keep BJP allies away from power in the southern state.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsCongressVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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