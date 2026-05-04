<p>With early trends indicating that TVK is in the lead, the party’s national spokesperson Felix Gerald on Monday voiced confidence that it would secure an absolute majority and form the government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, saying the party was “scaling high” in the initial count.</p><p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em>, Gerald said the outcome was on expected lines and claimed voters had backed TVK because they were “fed up” with the established political parties.</p><p>“They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state,” Gerald said, asserting that the electorate sees TVK as a credible alternative.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Is Tamil Nadu heading for a change? My Axis India projects 100 plus seats for Vijay as other exit polls favour DMK. <p>Addressing questions over party chief Vijay’s relatively limited interaction with the media during the campaign, Gerald said the leader prefers “talking directly to the people” instead of engaging through the press. He also rejected earlier criticism and media speculation that the party would fail to win even a single seat, citing strong voter turnout as proof of public backing.</p><p>Targeting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> for allegedly underestimating TVK during the campaign, Gerald said, “They were closing their eyes and running in a dark room. Now they will understand the world they live in.”</p><p>Although the counting remained in its early stages, Gerald maintained that TVK would form the government on its own, without requiring outside support.</p>