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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Will form govt in the state with absolute majority: TVK

Despite the trends being in the initial stages, Gerald remained firm on the party's prospects
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsDMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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