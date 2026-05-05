Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | With Vijay short of majority, here are possible scenarios for TVK to form govt

Though TVK has emerged as the single-largest party, it is short of 10 seats to ensure a simple majority of 118 seats in the House
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 06:54 IST
Tamil NaduIndia PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us