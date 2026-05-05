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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | With Vijay's TVK emerging as single largest party, focus on government formation

The TVK source added that the party had sought two weeks to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly House.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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