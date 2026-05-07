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Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | With Vijay's TVK short of majority, here are options before Governor on govt formation

Legal experts and constitutional precedents suggest four primary paths ahead for the Lok Bhavan
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 05:37 IST
Tamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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