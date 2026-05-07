<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake a claim to form the government in the State after the Congress, in a major political shift and realignment, announced its support for the actor-politician's party while severing its ties with the pre-poll ally DMK.</p><p>Two days after the TVK emerged as the single-largest party, shattering the decades-long bipolar dominance of the DMK and AIADMK, its chief met Arlekar at Lok Bhavan after receiving an invitation from the Governor's office and gave him a list of Congress MLAs who pledged support. </p><p>However, a formal decision on inviting Vijay to form the government was not made on Wednesday as Arlekar was not fully satisfied with his claim of numbers and reportedly insisted that the TVK chief first produce proof that he has the support of enough number of legislators-elect.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | With Vijay short of majority, here are possible scenarios for TVK to form govt.<p>While the TVK has emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, it is 10 seats shy of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.</p><p>Also, Vijay, having contested and won in two constituencies — Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) — must vacate one of his seats. This necessity effectively reduces the TVK’s floor strength to 107, increasing the gap to the majority mark to 11 seats.</p><p>The Congress, with five MLAs-elect, on Wednesday offered support to TVK.</p><p>Governor Arlekar now holds the discretionary power that will determine the State’s political future. Legal experts and constitutional precedents suggest four primary paths ahead for the Lok Bhavan.</p><p><strong>1) Inviting the single-largest party</strong></p><p>By convention, and as recommended by the Sarkaria Commission, the Governor’s first duty is to facilitate the formation of a stable government.</p><p>Accordingly, the Governor can invite Vijay, as the leader of the single-largest party, to form the government.</p><p>Vijay would be required to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of the House within a stipulated period (usually seven to 15 days).</p><p>With the Governor having asked Vijay for proof that he has enough numbers, the next move of the TVK chief is awaited. </p><p><strong>2) Recognising a post-poll coalition</strong></p><p>Since the TVK contested solo, it must now stitch together a majority. The Governor is currently evaluating the validity of new alliances.</p><p> With the Congress already pledging support, the TVK's tally has reached 113.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay's oath-taking hits roadblock as Governor asks for proof of majority to form govt.<p>Support from smaller parties such as the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK (two seats each) could push the TVK over the finish line.</p><p>Under the M M Punchhi Commission guidelines, the Governor has to invite a post-poll coalition that commands a majority if the single- largest party fails to demonstrate viability.</p><p><strong>3) The wait-and-watch option </strong></p><p>If the Governor is not convinced that any leader can provide a stable administration, he can opt for a brief period of deliberation.</p><p>He may send a report to the President under Article 356, suggesting that the Assembly be kept in 'suspended animation'.</p><p>This will allow parties more time to negotiate without the immediate pressure of a floor test. This option often leads to allegations of horse-trading and political maneuvering.</p><p><strong>4) Recommendation of President’s Rule</strong></p><p>This is considered the "last resort" if all attempts at government formation fail. If no party or coalition is willing or able to form a government, the Governor may recommend the imposition of the President’s Rule, leading eventually to fresh elections.</p><p>Following the S R Bommai vs Union of India judgment (1994), the Supreme Court has made it clear that the majority of a government must be tested in the Assembly, not in the Governor's chambers. This makes an immediate move toward President’s Rule legally risky.</p>