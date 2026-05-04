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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Women candidates locked in tight contests as TVK disrupts trends

Political analysts note that the TVK candidate has significantly eaten into the traditional AIADMK vote share in this segment.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsDMKIndian politcsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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