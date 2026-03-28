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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 60 new faces in DMK’s candidates list; Senthil Balaji moves to Coimbatore

DMK nominees will contest in 164 seats and another 11 candidates on the party’s Rising Sun symbol, taking the number to 175.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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